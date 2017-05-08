Pompey comment: This is what it meant

This is what it meant to win the League Two title.

Boardroom steward John Jenkins admitting he never thought he would live to see another Pompey promotion. He is aged 97.

Fans in the Shepherds Crook standing on tables and joining in with a rendition of ‘We are the champions’. They later went on a conga.

The Pompey press steward of 28 years, Mick Hogan, with tears in his eyes, dancing in the Victory Lounge alongside his assistant Annie Davies.

His son, Mark, runs the Parade Tearooms and supplies cakes to the media room free of charge every home game.

The fireworks which lit up the Southsea skies on Saturday evening as a city celebrated.

Gareth Evans jokingly telling the press before being introduced on to the stage on Southsea Common that he would be declining interview requests as he was in no fit state.

After subsequently seeing his microphone antics, few could disagree.

Club board member Mark Trapani crying in the directors’ box at the final whistle.

Martin Price, one of the presidents, shouting ‘I’ll give you a quote “Yessssssssssssss”’, every few minutes in the Victory Lounge.

Enda Stevens, with tears in his eyes, reflecting on previous winners of The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season.

The man who joined children below the South Stand pleading for items from Christian Burgess. The delight on his face after then snaring a trophy was obvious.

An emotional Kev McCormack declaring this season meant more to him than winning the 2008 FA Cup.

Paul Cook conducting his first media address as Pompey’s title-winning manager from the laundry room, with daughter in arms and son by his side.

The entrance of Barry Harris onto the Southsea stage, accompanied with his traditional fist pump, attracting an almighty cheer.

The rendition of ‘He’s one of our own’ to Iain McInnes during the match which had the outgoing chairman in tears.

Kyle Bennett’s tumbling stage entrance before taking pictures with a camera and stealing McInnes’ wallet.

Fans in the Lord Palmerston pub with a Sunday rendition of ‘Shoes off if you’re champions’. And they did.

Around 15,000 supporters gathered on the Fratton Park turf celebrating capturing the League Two title.

This is what it meant.