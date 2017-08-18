Pompey complete Donohue deal

Have your say

DION DONOHUE’s Pompey arrival has been sealed.

The 23-year-old has completed his switch from Chesterfield, but is not available for tomorrow’s Walsall clash.

Donohue has signed a two-year-deal, with the Blues having an option to extend that stay for an additional year.

The Welshman has signed for a fee south of £100,000, with add-ons believed to potentially take his cost up to £200,000.

Donohue becomes Kenny Jackett’s fifth Pompey signing after Luke McGee, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Nathan Thompson and Brett Pitman.

Jacket said: ‘We have brought in a bright and energetic young player. He has a very good left foot and adds versatility to our squad.’