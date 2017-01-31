Pompey confident of Doyle swoop

Pompey are confident they have won the battle to sign Eoin Doyle.

The Preston striker has been a long-time target of Paul Cook, who managed him at Sligo and Chesterfield.

He is now expected to sign at Fratton Park for the remainder of the season in a loan deal.

Although the deal is in the process of being completed, Pompey are convinced Doyle is heading to the club.

The Blues have had to vie with Bolton to snare the 28-year-old, with Preston also keen on him joining the League One club.

Now the final touches are being put on sealing what could be a season-defining swoop.