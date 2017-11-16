Pompey continue to monitor Portuguese talent

Have your say

Pompey are continuing to cast their eye over Portuguese winger Sandro Semedo.

But a deal has been ruled out for fellow triallist Adam Henley.

Semedo has spent the past fortnight training with the Blues as he seeks to impress.

The 20-year-old made 46 appearances and scored four goals in the Brisbane Road outfit’s unsuccessful battle to remain in League Two last season.

In the process, he lined up against Pompey in Leyton Orient’s 2-1 Fratton Park defeat in January.

However, he turned down a new O’s contract in the summer and returned to Portugal.

Now Semedo is seeking to shine during his opportunity at the Blues.

Boss Kenny Jackett said: ‘We will continue to be open minded and always try to improve if we can.

‘Semedo played quite a bit last year and went back to Portugal in the summer.

‘He’s now over here on trial with us.

‘Where he is now, he needs to work on his fitness.

‘If we took him it would need a little while for him to get up to speed, maybe a spell out on loan.

‘He’s a talented footballer and we will see whether we will pursue it.

‘As well as concentrating and trying to improve your own team, you have to then see where exactly you can improve.

‘That’s giving young players opportunities, taking on young players – and making sure you look at young players is a big part of it.

‘You are always looking for that gem that can improve you.’

However, Jackett will not follow up interest in right-back Henley, who featured for the reserves at Leicester City on Monday evening.

– NEIL ALLEN