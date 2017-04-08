Pompey dazzle Yeovil to grab another win

Pompey’s promotion bandwagon accelerated with victory over Yeovil today.

The Blues moved eight points clear in the automatic promotion spots with a 3-1 success at Fratton Park.

Gareth Evans’ penalty and goals from Kal Naismith along with Jamal Lowe’s first strike for the club did the damage.

But a second-half leveller for the Glovers after a bizarre own goal from Enda Stevens made it nervous for a spell.

Pompey looked comfortable for the majority of the game, however, without ever hitting top gear in front of a crowd of 17,564.

The reality is they are now in a dominant position with five games remaining.

The home side started on the front foot and were on top in terms of possession and territory.

But it was Yeovil who had a great early chance when Tom Eaves headed over from Kevin Dawson’s cross when well placed.

Cook’s side then had two good efforts when Alex Lacey cleared Gary Roberts’ cross off the line.

Seconds later it was Liam Shephard who cleared off the line from Matt Clarke’s header after Baker put the corner in.

Pompey made the breakthrough from the spot after 15 minutes when Bevis Mugabi pulled down Roberts.

It was Evans who put the Blues’ penalty jinx to bed as he sent Artur Krysiak the wrong way from the spot.

Pompey almost had a fortunate second five minutes later as Roberts’ cross spun over Krysiak via Mugabi off the inside of the post and away to safety.

It was the home side who were on top but Yeovil had another great chance 11 minutes before the break, as Mugabi’s header flied inches wide from Matty Dolan’s corner.

Pompey had another chance to get a second five minutes after the restart but Krysiak saved superbly from Naismith’s header, after Roberts had crossed.

Seconds later Yeovil were level, however, in unlikely fashion as Stevens lofted a ball over Forde and into his own goal under pressure from Francois Zoko.

Roberts, Naismith and Bennett then all fluffed their lines from chances in quickfire fashion as angst grew around Fratton Park.

Stevens tried to make amends for his own goal after 66 minutes but Krysiak got down to his cross shot.

Pompey were in front seconds later, though, and it was that man Naismith again.

Stevens manned the supply lines from the left and Naismith was able to pick his spot through the bodies and force his shot home.

Otis Khan showed his danger after his introduction with a curling shot which was a whisker away from dipping in beyond David Forde’s full-length dive.

But Pompey then put the game to bed with 12 minutes through sub Lowe.

The winger had only been on the pitch for two minutes when he twisted and turned in the box before beating Krysiak with his angled finish.

That made it comfortable finale for the home crowd in the spring sunshine as League One moved ever closer.