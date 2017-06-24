Pompey debate: Are you surprised there was no deal for Hunt?

Noel Hunt will not be offered a new contract at Pompey.

The Irishman joined the Blues last year but Kenny Jackett does not see him as part of his future plans.

Assistant boss Joe Gallen said: I’m pretty sure there will be no contract offer for Noel Hunt.’

Followers on Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News and readers of portsmouth.co.uk have discussed whether the 34-year-old should be given a fresh deal or not.

Here’s what they had to say...

Paul Wiggins

No surprise as he didn’t get a proper run in the side and mainly came on for the last five minutes.

I don’t know how people can say he isn’t good enough when he has scored at Premier League, Championship and international level – oh yeah, I can see how he isn’t good enough for League One now.

Michael Stephenson

I know it is being simplistic but we’ve had many forwards who run around up-front achieving little.

We’ve needed a guy who can stick the ball away regularly. I don’t think Noel Hunt is that man.

Richard Price

I thought it was more of a surprise that under Cook we were offering him a new deal. He won’t play a lot.

No point paying wages to a player likely just sat on the bench.

Christine Pryce

No, not really. He never really shone and when he did he got injured. Shame, though, I really liked him.

Tom Clark

Good striker but if he is not going to start he isn’t going to be on cheap wages, so it is the right thing to do.

David Harman

Too old for a striker when your building for the future.

Vic Creamer

No , he proved he wasn’t good enough last season and now we’ve gone up a level.

Christopher Elston

I think he is a better option than Michael Smith but I’m a fan not a manager.

Tina Knight

Never given a proper chance, good luck to him.