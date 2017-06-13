Pompey debate: Can Bass stake a Pompey claim?

Alex Bass has been urged to stake his claim for Pompey’s No1 shirt.

The 20-year-old is now the only keeper on the Blues’ books following the summer departures of David Forde and Liam O’Brien – and has been encouraged to make the most of this opportunity by Fratton Park legend Alan Knight.

Forde’s loan move from Millwall came to an end following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, with the former Republic of Ireland international making 47 appearances in the League Two title-winning campaign.

O’Brien, meanwhile, has moved to Coventry after failing to nail down a place between the posts at PO4.

As a result, we’ve been asking followers of our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News whether they’d like to see Bass, who has made one senior Pompey outing, given an opportunity by new boss Kenny Jackett.

Here’s what they have been saying...

I’m dubious that he would be ready, the last thing we want to do it put pressure on him too soon. Sign Forde and get another young keeper in on loan or signed.

Philip Hibbert

Undoubtedly a talented keeper who would probably benefit more from understudying an experienced keeper or going on loan again I think.

Alex Madgwick

As others have said, he needs more time.

He is a very capable keeper but we shouldn’t rush him.

If he had a couple of bad games it could destroy his confidence.

Ray Layton

Yes, but still need an experienced gk to fight for No1 with Bass.

Steve Pompey Hammond

He needs games to progress. I’d definitely play him in the friendlies etc and see how he goes.

Marlon Neil

Still needs a few more years, in my opinion.

I hope we get an experienced keeper in soon as it’s becoming a bit of a worry.

Teresa Moor

Not ready and needs time. Live near Salisbury and watched Alex play and currently no way ready.

Simon Colligan

He looked like a rabbit in the headlights at Coventry last season. But can’t judge after first pro game. See how he looks in friendlies first.

Darren Cook