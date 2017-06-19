Pompey debate: Can Curtis be the Main man?

Curtis Main is looking to kick-start his Pompey career and make up for lost time at Fratton Park.

The striker endured a difficult debut season at the Blues.

The former Doncaster Rovers man was forced to look on from the sidelines, after an injury-plaqued campaign, as his team-mates steamrolled their way to the League Two title.

In total, Main made 14 appearances for Pompey, scoring five goals, with his last outing coming in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Notts County in October.

It was hardly the impact he wanted, so we’ve been asking our Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News followers and readers of portsmouth.co.uk whether the 24-year-old can play an important role for the Blues under new boss Kenny Jackett.

Here’s what they’ve had to say...

I think if he is fully fit he could be the surprise player of the season. Before he got injured he scored five goals in six games.

He has a year left on his contract, get Kenny to play him, and if he decides to let him go we should get a fee for him.

For most of last season the club paid his wages so rather than let him go on a free transfer let’s see what he has got.

We were quick to get rid of Marquis and he came back to haunt us!!

Barry Taylor

Just read injury woes in past. All the best to Curtis Main.

I keep my fingers crossed for him. Only time will tell.

Karen Richardson

Could be a great foil for Chaplin in a 4-4-2, or the lone striker.

Was mustard v Crawley last season.

Jason Butcher

Sell him!

David Harman

Interesting one this. I could never make up my mind about Main, but here again is another opportunity for a fringe player to stake his claim.

I’m sure some players will be surprising us this season.

mouldyblue

Former fringe players can definitely turn things around – Kal Naismith for example.

Eric the Halibutt

Personally, I thought Main offered the team more then Smith, who seemed continually out of sorts.

Taunton Blue