Pompey debate: Can Lalkovic stamp his mark?

Have your say

Milan Lalkovic has thrust himself into Pompey’s first-team frame.

The Slovakian was the forgotten man of the League Two title-winning campaign and sent out on loan to Scottish Premier League side Ross County for the second half of the season.

However, the change in management at Fratton Park has rejuvenated Lalkovic.

Under Kenny Jackett, the skilful winger has caught the eye during pre-season and was Pompey’s only substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 friendly loss to Bournemouth.

Lalkovic continues to press for a first-team spot and assistant manager Joe Gallen has been impressed.

We’ve been gauging the opinions of our Facebook followers and portsmouth.co.uk if Lalkovic can stamp his mark on the Blues’ starting XI.

Here’s what they had to say...

He’s going to be quality this season – got bags of ability

Justin Thatcher

Yes he’s going to be like a new signing this year for us.

Glenn Mcguiness

Lalkovic is, in my opinion, competing with Kyle Bennett for a starting position.

Lalkovic is a very good attacking winger when going down the left.

He is less effective when played on the right - as he was on Saturday when he came on in place of Kal Naismith.

LeighPark Larry

Still say he’s a show pony. He did this last year but couldn’t stay the course.

Don’t get me wrong, I’d like him to prove me wrong.

Bennett needs some decent competition but somehow I don’t think he will.

Bluedreamer

Pompey are going to need strength in depth to cope with a demanding season and perhaps might have just that?

essexnormsky

Without wishing to be harsh, because Bournemouth were Premier League opposition, on Saturday he gave the same performance I remember him giving last year.

Came on, looked busy, but didn’t run at defenders or get a cross in.

InAndAround_2

Was never given a run in the starting line up last season –only bit parts as a sub.

For me, he offered as much if not more as Bennett did for the first two thirds of the season (when Bennett had little to no end product, and was a show pony)

MiltonPFC