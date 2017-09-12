Pompey debate: Should Chaplin be first-team regular?

Conor Chaplin is poised to start for Pompey tonight as they travel to Northampton in League One.

The striker is set to be given the nod to lead the line for Kenny Jackett’s side following a head injury to Oliver Hawkins.

Chaplin replaced the former Dagenham & Redbridge front man at half-time at Wimbledon on Saturday and scored five minutes later in the 2-0 win.

Despite being a fans’ favourite, though, the academy product has found starts hard to come by since breaking into the first-team frame in December 2014.

And that got us wondering whether the Fratton faithful feel his talent is being properly utilised by the Blues.

Here’s what followers of our Facebook page Portsmouth fc - The News had to say when asked if Chaplin should start tonight’s game and whether he is Pompey’s biggest threat in front of goal?

Barry Taylor

Conor seems to have more impact from the bench, but with Hawkins out Kenny may be tempted to play him unless he just goes with Pitman up front on his own. Northampton are teams we need to get a minimum of a draw off of! PUP!!!

I would think he is (most dangerous in front of goal) when he comes on as substitute but the main man is Pitman. If we get a penalty a goal looks nailed on unlike last season with all those misses!

Ian Batchelor

No (he shouldn’t start). He doesn’t score when he starts.

Wake up u lot. Last 2 games he come on as sub scores straight away. Starts a game does nothing.

Glen Michael Stanley

It’s a difficult one as two different managers with two different styles don’t seem to think he can perform for 90 minutes.

Yet, when he gets 5 minutes he scores.

So what’s the problem? Does he not like training? There must be an issue somewhere... but if he’s hungry and scoring, play him.

Then, when the goals dry up, cash in. We want someone who an do it for 91 out of 90 minutes

Joe Parsons

Northampton are like bottom of the league. Yes, start Chaplin - he scores when he plays.

Andy Skelton

No....he’s less likely to score if he starts.

Lorraine Wells

Um, yes (he should start)... no brainer!

Brennan Long

When Chaplin has started he’s been completely ineffective.