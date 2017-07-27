Pompey debate: Should Davies play ahead of Whatmough?

Kenny Jackett has hailed Tom Davies’ pre-season impact at Pompey.

And the Blues boss insists it is tight between the ex-Accrington man and Jack Whatmough in the battle for his starting line-up.

The duo are fighting for a place alongside Christian Burgess at centre-back in the Blues’ League One bow against Rochdale.

Davies played 90 minutes in last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Bournemouth while Whatmough played a full game at Newport earlier this month.

On our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk the Fratton faithful have been debating who they would prefer to partner Burgess.

Here’s what they had to say...

Darren Cook

Tom Davies has to play. In pre-season he’s played pretty well and taken his chance.

Whatmough I get the fuss because he’s Pompey. But we miss Matt Clarke massively.

Chris Scott

Jack for me – doesn’t matter how well Davies has played in fitness friendlies.

He is at least one step below the skill level of Whatmough, Clarke and Burgess.

Alan Chandler

I personally think Whatmough is better, but happy to go with the manager who works and sees the players at work everyday.

Let’s please as fans not make Davis the new pantomime villain, we know some fans find the need to have one.

Jason Butcher

Clearly Davies if he is playing and training well. Jackett said it was a clean slate for all and Davies has taken his chance. Unfortunate for Whatmough but that’s life.

Jake Meyers

Whatmough without a doubt. Although Davies had a good game against Bournemouth.

Gerry Hatrick

If it is indeed tight between Jack and Davies, I expect to see Jack being given his chance this Saturday – but it looks to me as though Jackett has already made up his mind.

Milkins Pack and Ley

No offense to Tom meant, but Jack is twice the player. His heading out is more assured, his positional sense is far better and he is not scared of the ball.

If Whatmough is fit it will really surprise me if Tom gets the nod. It may be that Jack will have to do a Linvoy Primus and make it impossible for KJ to shift him, once he gets a chance.

bige63

This is the first time I disagree with Jackett’s views. I think Whatmough is in a different class to Davies and doesn’t panic on the ball. At times Davies treats the ball like a hot potato.

XX07DP

JW in my opinion is a much better choice to partner Burgess. Saying that, I’ll still be giving TD my full support every time he puts the shirt on.