Pompey debate: Was Chaplin underused by Cook?

Conor Chaplin took to Twitter this week to commit his future to Pompey.

The fans’ favourite used the social media site to inform fans he sees his future at Fratton Park after being put on the spot regarding his future by one of his 10.4k followers.

No doubt, Chaplin will be keen to impress new man Kenny Jackett when the Blues report back to training tomorrow.

And he’ll be keen to be a regular starter for Pompey in the 2017-18 campaign after being used mostly off the bench by Paul Cook.

Last season, the 20-year-old made 42 Pompey appearances – but 29 of those came as a substitute.

That stat has led us to ask our Portsmouth FC – The News Facebook followers, was Chaplin underused by Cook last term?

Here’s what they have had to say...

Didn’t like the fact when we were losing he would shove Chaplin up top and we would play long balls to him, not using him to his strengths.

I think playing him and Lowe just behind one striker would be lethal in League One.

Kane Willis

One hundred per cent yes, he was.

He needs more game time next season and if given that game time he’ll come good for us.

Tommy Byng

Definitely, the guy is a goalscorer. Hope Jackett can see this.

Derek Trapp

No. I don’t think he is good enough for 90 minutes. Impact sub at best.

Paul Giles

No doubt, but I am hopeful that in the long run it may mean he has a longer career.

Richard Storey

Most definitely underused – he should be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Kyle Longden

Tactics were under used by Cook!

Adrian Gough

We won the league playing Cook’s way so no.

Darren Box

Agree, but I think we would have had more than 12 mins top of the league if he had played him more.

Gavin Little

Yes. Most natural goal scorer at the club.

Natasha Gwyther

Totally. Time to shine this year!

Lorraine Wells

Excellent player, start him before he’s poached.

John Bayley