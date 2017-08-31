Pompey defender completes Coventry switch

Tom Davies has completed a move to Coventry.

The defender has moved to the Ricoh Arena for an undisclosed fee and has signed a two-year deal.

Accrington had also been linked with the 25-year-old who joined from the Crown Ground last summer.

Davies made 17 appearances in his time at Fratton Park and joins former Blues men Michael Doyle, Liam O’Brien and Marc McNulty at the Sky Blues.

Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club’s official website: ‘I am very pleased to complete this transfer and to be able to add another quality signing during a busy transfer window, and I’m grateful for the additional support from the club to do this.

‘Tom is an aggressive and strong centre-half, both of which are key attributes in this league, and we look forward to welcoming him to the squad.’