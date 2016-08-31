Pompey defender departs

Pompey have sold Adam Barton to Partick Thistle on transfer deadline day.

The versatile player has joined the Scottish Premier side for an undisclosed fee just 24 hours after appearing for the Blues at Yeovil in the Checkatrade Trophy.

That 4-3 defeat represented Barton’s 26th – and last – appearance since joining on a free transfer from Coventry City last summer.

The 25-year-old struggled to establish himself as a midfielder in Paul Cook’s side during his first season and was later converted to a central defender.

With injuries to Matt Clarke and Adam Webster at the end of last term, he was pressed into defensive duty for the final five matches of the campaign.

That included the two-legged semi-final defeat at the hands of Plymouth.

Ahead of this season, Cook admitted he saw Barton’s Pompey future as a centre-half and, following injury to Jack Whatmough, started three of the opening five matches.

However, the return of Matt Clarke from injury, along with having Christian Burgess and Tom Davies available, has persuaded Cook to part with the ex-Blackburn player.