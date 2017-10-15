Pompey defender knew things weren’t right after X-Factor tears

Have your say

NATHAN THOMPSON usually would’ve had a word with himself.

After all, the Pompey defender isn’t normally the overly-emotional type.

Yet there was the tough-tackling Blues defender sat on his sofa bawling his eyes out over X-Factor.

It’s not the kind of thing most men would admit to, especially in the testosterone-fuelled world of football.

But Thompson was told he could expect some strange behaviour after being left unconscious in an aerial clash with team-mate Drew Talbot against Oldham.

And blubbing over Saturday-evening viewing certainly fell into that category for the 26-year-old.

Thompson said: ‘After going to hospital, I was told each concussion is different and can affect people in different ways.

‘It’s funny, I got a little emotional watching X-Factor – I was sat there and was overcome with emotion!

‘It never really affects me like that, but for some strange reason it did.

‘It’s ridiculous, but that’s what happened.

‘They say concussion can affect you in strange ways!’

Thompson can look back and laugh now at what he regarded as unusual behaviour.

But there was no smiles when he was left flat out on the turf in the first half against Oldham.

To make matters worse, his mother was taking in her first game of the season.

As a parent who finds that a difficult process, for fear of seeing her flesh and blood hurt, it was a nightmare scenario.

Thompson explained: ‘My mum doesn’t like going to games.

‘She gets very nervous, so it was the first game she’s been to in a while.

‘It wasn’t nice for her to see but hopefully she doesn’t take it too badly.

‘Me and my brother have had our fair share of injuries.

‘It’s so frustrating being on that spinal board because you can’t move at all.

‘I was in the corridor in hospital for 45 minutes waiting for them.

‘Once I was out of that and came to I was fine, though.’

The former Swindon Town captain was given the green light to make his return against Gillingham and impressed with a strong showing at Priestfield.

But Thompson had to be closely monitored by Pompey’s medical team before being made available for selection.

‘I’ve been doing something called a SCAT test,’ Thompson added.

‘It tests your short-term memory by recalling numbers backwards.

‘There’s very basic cardio on the bike and it progresses every day if the SCAT test comes back well.

‘Thankfully, every day there was an improvement and by the end of the week I was able to join in with the team.

‘Every morning you take the test before any physical activity, whether it’s bike or running.

‘Then you take the test again to see if there’s any change with the scores.

‘If there’s a setback you go back and start again.

‘Thankfully, it all went well for me.’