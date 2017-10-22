Pompey defender: My responsibility for error

Dion Donohue has admitted responsibility in the moment which set Pompey on their way to Ewood Park defeat.

Kenny Jackett’s side turned in an awful performance to lose 3-0 in atrocious weather conditions at rain-soaked Blackburn on Saturday.

I just think Blackburn were better on the day and individual mistakes – including from myself – cost us the game. Dion Donohue

And their left-back afterwards refused to hide over his involvement in Bradley Dack’s 38th-minute opener.

Donohue was caught in possession near the halfway line by Middlesbrough loanee Harry Chapman, the teenager then surging forward to set up Dack to break the deadlock.

Goals in the second half from Danny Graham and Craig Conway completed the scoreline and a thoroughly-deserved win for Tony Mowbray’s side.

And Donohue held his hands up after another away fixture to forget for a below-par Blues.

He said: ‘It was me who lost the ball. There is a lot which happened after that but you have got to take responsibility – and I take responsibility for the first goal.

‘Obviously I have taken a touch inside and their player has taken the ball off me – even if he still has a long way to go before getting to the goal. But you have got to take responsibility.

‘Blackburn were better on the day and individual mistakes – including from myself – cost us the game.

‘But they were better than us on the day.

‘The manager was obviously annoyed at the individual mistakes but we’re going to work on it this week and try to change things.

‘We are at home against Bradford next, so it obviously gives us the advantage of having our fans behind us – and it will be a great way to bounce back from this defeat.’