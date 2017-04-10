Pompey defender named in EFL Team of the Season

Enda Stevens has been named in the English Football League’s Team of the Season.

The Irishman joined the likes of Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle and Brighton’s Anthony Knockaert in the team for all three divisions.

Stevens was just one of two League Two players to make the side, along with Plymouth’s Sonny Bradley.

On his award, Stevens said: ‘I’m delighted to be named in the Team of the Season.

‘It’s great to have all your hard work recognised.

‘But you’re only as good as your team-mates and, as a defensive unit, we’ve been really strong throughout the campaign.’

The full-back has been a regular in Paul Cook’s side this season. He’s made 41 appearances for the Blues, scoring one goal and registered seven assists.

Pompey were also named as the Checkatrade Community Club of the Year, finishing ahead of five other regional winners.