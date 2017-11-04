Pompey defender relishing showdown with Hylton

Have your say

CHRISTIAN BURGESS is ready for another battle royale with Danny Hylton.

The Pompey defender is prepared for a tasty clash as he locks horns with the Luton danger man in the FA Cup.

Luton striker Danny Hylton

Burgess is expecting a lively affair as Kenny Jackett’s side go to Kenilworth Road in the first-round fixture.

The Blues did the double over the Hatters in hard-fought battles last term, but take on a team going well in League Two this time around.

And in Hylton the Blues have to shackle a striker who’s scored six goals in six – a challenge Burgess is relishing.

The defender said: ‘It’s a tough game, but a good game. I always enjoy playing against them.

‘They’ve always been decent encounters between two sides playing some decent stuff.

‘The ground has a good atmosphere, so it’s one I’m looking forward to.

‘We’ve had a decent record against them over the past couple of seasons, certainly since I’ve been here.

‘I’m sure they’ll be hungry to get a win back.

‘I always enjoy having a battle with Danny Hylton, too, who’s a good lad.

‘That’s a good battle and the manager’s had a lot of praise for the job he’s done.

‘It’s going to be enjoyable, exciting and hopefully we can do them again.’

After three defeats on the bounce in the league, Pompey are looking to arrest that slump against Nathan Jones’ side.

Burgess doesn’t see a cup run as a distraction.

He added: ‘The FA Cup has come at a good time for us.

‘We want to win, go on a bit of a Cup run and build some momentum.

‘But they are going well in the league and I’m sure they have aspirations in the Cup as well.’

– JORDAN CROSS