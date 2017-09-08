Pompey defender sidelined after undergoing surgery

Have your say

Jack Whatmough is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery.

The centre-back picked up an injury to his left knee during training this week and Kenny Jackett ruled him out of Pompey’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

However, Whatmough was forced to have an operation earlier today and will be out for a period of time.

On Twitter, the Gosport talent said: ‘Successful surgery, thank you to Niall Flynn for looking after me and my family. Recovery starts now.’

Whatmough had impressed Pompey boss Jackett this season alongside Christian Burgess and started every match.