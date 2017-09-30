Pompey defender still has sights on play-offs

Have your say

CHRISTIAN BURGESS backed Pompey to eradicate their inconsistency.

The defender believes the Blues can still fulfil his pre-season ambition of making the play-offs.

Kenny Jackett’s men take on Oldham today looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Burgess accepted his team have showed faults amid promising play.

Shrewsbury are setting the pace and sit four points clear at the top of League One.

Burgess can’t see that pace being maintained and feels the table is a long way from taking shape.

He said: ‘We’ve shown faults and things we need to work on. The gaffer is on top of them.

‘But we’ve also shown that bit of quality.

‘It could go any way, but there’s a lot of positive signs. Hopefully we can come together and demand that real high quality.

‘There’s been some strange results, so obviously anything can happen.

‘Shrewsbury look like they’re running away but I’m sure they won’t continue that.

‘For me, it’s still wide open. It’s a long season and plenty of time for a rollercoaster ride.

‘It probably won’t look the same table in March and April.’

Burgess feels recent results against Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers offer his side promise for what lies ahead.

Last season Uwe Rosler’s side reached the play-offs, while the Pirates were a top-10 outfit.

Burgess added: ‘It’s a long season. We’ve shown we can be competitive.

‘Fleetwood were up there last season. Bristol Rovers have a good side.

‘Scunthorpe are a good side, experienced and a strong unit. It’s not an easy place to go. We’ve shown we can do that and had some good wins.’