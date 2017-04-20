Pompey defenders named in PFA Team of the Year

Enda Stevens and Christian Burgess have been named in the Professional Footballers’ Association League Two Team of the Year.

The duo have been regulars in Paul Cook’s side throughout the season at left-back and centre-back respectively.

Stevens has racked up 43 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, to date, scoring one goal and registering seven assists.

Burgess has also played 43 times this term and bagged four goals.

The pair have helped Pompey keep 18 clean sheets and have conceded just 38 goals in League Two – the third-best record outside the Premier League.

Stevens was also named in the English Football League’s Team of the Season.