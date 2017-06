Pompey will play Cardiff away in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Kenny Jackett’s men travel to the Bluebirds on the week commencing Monday, August 7.

The Blues also meet Neil Warnock’s side in a pre-season friendly on Friday, July 28 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The last time Pompey played Cardiff was in the 2011-12 Championship season when they lost 3-2.

In the 2004-05 season, the Blues beat the Welsh side 2-0 in the League Cup courtesy of a double from Yakubu.