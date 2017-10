Have your say

Pompey have been drawn at Luton Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Blues will face the Hatters at Kenilworth Road, with fixtures being played between Friday, November 3 and Monday, November 6.

Pompey faced Luton twice in League Two last season and earned a 3-1 victory against Nathan Jones’ side at Kenilworth Road before winning 1-0 at Fratton Park.

The Blues crashed out at the first hurdle of the FA Cup last year, losing 2-1 to Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park.