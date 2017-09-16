Pompey ease to victory against Fleetwood

Have your say

Pompey produced a stellar second-half performance to romp to a 4-1 victory against Fleetwood at Fratton Park.

Doubles from Brett Pitman and Jamal Lowe ensured the Blues bounced back to winning ways after suffering a midweek defeat at Northampton.

After a relatively slow first half, Pompey took the lead on 40 minutes through a well-worked goal.

Nathan Thompson whipped in a dangerous cross from the right to find Pitman at the back post, who bravely headed home from close range.

Fleetwood levelled seven minutes after the restart when Devante Cole belted home an unstoppable half-volley.

But the Blues regained their advantage in the 57th minutes when Lowe rose to meet Dion Donohue’s corner and squeezed his effort past Alex Cairns at the back post.

The former Hampton & Richmond winger doubled his tally on 70 minutes when he drove down the right before firing his angled effort into the top corner of the net.

Pitman then produced a moment of quality 12 minutes from time.

From 25 yards out he bent his right-foot effort beyond Cairns via the inside of the post.

Kyle Dempsey was sent off late on and Kenny Jackett’s men looked to increase their advantage.

There were no more goals, but Pompey picked up a thoroughly-deserved victory.