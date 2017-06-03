Pompey: Eisner and Twitter react to Jackett appointment

Prospective Pompey owner Michael Eisner was among the first to congratulate Kenny Jackett on his Pompey appointment.

The American billionaire took to Twitter to express is approval of the announcement and how the Blues are building strong foundations not just on the pitch but off it.

He tweeted: ‘Very pleased Portsmouth FC has named Kenny Jackett as its new manager. Building a great team on and off the pitch. #PUP’

Others were quick to share his sentiments.

Here’s what else people were posting on Twitter...