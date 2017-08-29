Pompey encouraged by player interest

MARK CATLIN has revealed there is ongoing interest in a ‘couple’ of Pompey’s players.

Clubs across the country are limbering up for a busy end to the transfer window, which closes on Thursday at 11pm.

Pompey are eager to offload out-of-favour duo Carl Baker and Michael Smith to bolster their recruitment drive during the final days.

And Catlin has been encouraged by recent declaration of interest in their playing squad by other clubs.

The Blues’ chief executive declined to discuss individual cases.

However, Coventry remain hopeful they can snap up Baker once a Fratton Park pay-off can be agreed.

And Kenny Jackett is keen for departures to enable space in his budget.

Catlin said: ‘There has been some interest in a couple of our players, however I am not commenting on individuals.

‘We are in ongoing discussions with a number of clubs regarding a few of our players, but there is nothing concrete there and things can change very quickly.

‘There is some interest but, as I have always said, whenever you are working on deals like this it has to be a good deal for the various parties.

‘It has to be a good deal for the player, it has to be a good deal for the purchasing club and it has to be a good deal for the selling club.

‘You keep working on them, right up until the closure of the transfer window, which I am sure supporters will expect of us.

‘It would be wrong to say we are hopeful some might leave as you have got to be careful. We have good players at this football club and if a deal doesn’t work out for any particular reason then they are still good players.

‘And they will still be part of Kenny’s squad moving forward.’