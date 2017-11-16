Pompey end interest in triallist

Have your say

Pompey have ended their interest in Adam Henley.

The free agent has been on triallist at Pompey after he was released by Blackburn in the summer.

The Wales international featured for the Blues’ reserves in their 0-0 draw against Leicester in the Premier League Cup on Monday.

Henley played a full 90 minutes, first starting in a right-back role before moving into central midfield.

Kenny Jackett was at the game to assess the American-born talent’s performance.

However, the Pompey boss has opted not to offer Henley a contract.