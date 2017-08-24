Pompey end interest in triallist Maouche

Have your say

Pompey have ended their interest in triallist Mohamed-Labib Maouche.

The French midfielder trained with Pompey during the first half of the week, before playing for the reserves against Southend on Tuesday night at Westleigh Park.

Maouche, 24, played a full game in a defensive midfield role alongside Theo Widdrington.

But Jackett revealed the former Tours man will not be offered a contract at Fratton Park.

The Pompey boss said: ‘He’s an interesting player and looks like he has got a bit technically.

‘However, he said himself he couldn’t get up to the pace of the game and was surprised by how quick it was.

‘In his defence, he hasn’t played much lately.

‘He wasn’t bad and didn’t let us down at all.

‘But is he better than Ben Close, who is the next central midfielder in line? I don’t think he is.

‘Close played against Fulham and his performance was pretty good.

‘You’re looking for an improvement on those type of players in there and, unfortunately for him, he didn’t get up to that level.

‘From our point of view, we haven’t lost anything by having a look.’