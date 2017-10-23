Pompey expect McCrory fitness boost

Have your say

Damien McCrory is set to boost Pompey’s left-back options with a return to training on Thursday.

The on-loan defender has been sidelined since the middle of September with a knee injury.

Dion Donohue

The problem subsequently saw him undergo surgery for cartilage damage after just three Blues outings.

However, he is pencilled in for a training comeback later this week along with Adam May.

May has been out after injuring his ankle in training at the start of the month, missing the past four fixtures.

But it is the potential return of McCrory which throws up a challenge to the left-back slot where Dion Donohue has been filling in.

And Kenny Jackett believes the on-loan Burton player could be a consideration for Saturday’s visit of Bradford.

He said: ‘Both Damien and Adam could be back in training Thursday and are considerations for Saturday.

‘With Damien, he offers us an option at left-back.

‘Dion had a tough game on Saturday, but overall he has played well.

‘I think generally he is quite a good player, acquitting himself well early in his Portsmouth career.

‘He has a lovely left foot and is competitive, there is a lot more to come from him I think.

‘There is a lot I like about Dion.

‘He is open to either central midfielder or left-back, where he played plenty of times for Chesterfield.

‘Originally, the idea was he came in here as a midfield player, but he has experience of playing left-back and we have lost two (Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and McCrory)

‘He’s had some good games in that position.’

Since McCrory’s injury, Donohue has started at left-back in all eight of Pompey’s matches.