Pompey expect Thursday news on McCrory

Pompey are set to learn the full extent of Damien McCrory’s injury on Thursday.

That is the day Kenny Jackett has pinpointed to know the full details of a scan.

The left-back twisted his knee in Saturday’s victory over Fleetwood and was substituted in the 21st minute.

He was replaced by Dion Donohue, who again is in the frame should McCrory fail to recover in time for this weekend’s trip to Scunthorpe.

It represented only a third appearance since joining on loan from Burton as injury-victim Tareiq Holmes-Dennis’ replacement.

Now Jackett is awaiting the outcome of a scan to determine McCrory’s knee issues.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Damien’s knee is still sore. We will scan to see if anything is wrong in there, but he is still feeling his knee.

‘He twisted it in a tackle, although carried on for a little while.

‘In the end we’ll see how it settles during the week, hopefully it does and he is okay.

‘Obviously, it would be better if he was okay and training, but he’s not, he has a twisted knee. Hopefully, it doesn’t take too long.

‘There is no prognosis yet, we will just have to wait and see, probably Thursday.’

Holmes-Dennis was the Blues’s first-choice left-back, but suffered ligament damage on his debut.

Jackett does not expect the Huddersfield loanee to play for Pompey again this League One season.

Brandon Haunstrup served as a replacement for four successive league games, until McCrory’s deadline-day arrival.

Although Jackett sees Donohue primarily as a central midfielder, he can also serve at left-back.

– NEIL ALLEN