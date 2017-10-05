Pompey explain Chaplin’s injury omission

Have your say

POMPEY will exercise caution with Conor Chaplin as he misses the clash with Gillingham.

The striker is out of Sunday’s televised trip to Priestfield with a hamstring-related injury.

Chaplin felt the problem in the warm-up for Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy win over Crawley.

That’s after the 20-year-old returned to training this week, following two games out with a similar issue.

The Blues are already missing Brett Pitman for the game with a host of defenders sidelined or major doubts.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett admitted it’s a frustration for both player and club.

He said: ‘Chaplin felt his hamstring during the warm-up on Tuesday. He won’t be available.

‘It is frustrating for Conor. It’s been a niggly injury rather than a real pull or a rupture. It’s enough to keep him out for the weekend.

‘We need to get it 100-per-cent right.

‘It’s a frustration for him and a frustration for us.

‘He’s stuck on 99 games – but I’m convinced he’ll get over the line on that one.’

Head physiotherapist, Bobby Bacic, explained Pompey weren’t prepared to take any risks with the injury.

He said: ‘You’ve got the hamstring at the back and you’ve got a skinny auxiliary muscle. He was feeling fine, confident and then with one kicking motion it was enough to irritate it.

‘If he was a semi-pro footballer it might be one they’d crack on with, but we’re not in the business of ignoring injuries.’

– JORDAN CROSS