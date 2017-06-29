Pompey eye full-back

Pompey are casting their eye over former Bolton full-back Lawrie Wilson.

The 29-year-old free agent today linked up with the Blues for the start of pre-season training.

Wilson made 26 appearances for the Trotters last season, yet from February was hampered by a hamstring injury and forced on the sidelines.

The right-back has also played Championship football with Charlton and previously seen service at Colchester, Stevenage and Rotherham.

Check out his superb goal for Bolton last season against Port Vale on the attached Youtube video at 1.05.