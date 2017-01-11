Pompey eye second non-league striker

Pompey are casting their eye over a second Hampton & Richmond striker.

And he has scored more goals this season than Jamal Lowe.

Centre-forward Nicke Kabamba has spent two days training with the Blues as they put his talents under close scrutiny.

The 23-year-old has so far registered 25 times in 36 games for the National South side, bringing himself to Pompey’s attention.

At the Beavers, Lowe operated behind Kabamba as the duo established themselves as a prolific outlet for Alan Dowson’s side.

Now Kabamba is hoping to follow his close pal to Fratton Park on a permanent basis.

Hampton & Richmond chairman Steve McPherson told The News: ‘Portsmouth have shown interest in another player of ours.

‘Nicke Kabamba has been with them this week for two days, which is a similar arrangement we initially had for Jamal.

‘Basically come down for two days, we will look at you, you look at us and we’ll see how we go.

‘Other clubs have made offers for Nicke, which I have said are not acceptable.

‘He is young, raw, not as good as Jamal at the moment but still a good player, and a lot of clubs are showing interest.

‘He’s a centre forward and best friends with Jamal, they probably come as a package, buy one get one free!

‘It’s nice to have that link with Portsmouth. No disrespect to some of the teams in the National Conference or League Two, but I don’t think there is that much of a gap these days.’

Lowe scored 23 goals in 31 matches for Hampton & Richmond before this month joining Pompey on an 18-month contract for an undisclosed fee.