Pompey eyeing up move for Kennedy

Kenny Jackett is eyeing up a move to bring Matty Kennedy to Pompey.

But a potential deal for the Cardiff City winger is a long way from being completed.

Kennedy, 22, is a target for Blues boss Jackett as he looks to bolster his attacking options before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Scotsman impressed for Cardiff against Pompey when the two sides met in the Carabao Cup first round earlier this month. The Bluebirds won 2-1 after extra-time.

Kennedy spent the second half of last season out on loan at Plymouth and helped the Pilgrims win promotion from League Two.

The Blues are also looking at bringing Stuart O’Keefe to Fratton Park from the Cardiff City Stadium.