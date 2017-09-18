Pompey fans admit they got it wrong over Lowe

THE DEBATE has been raging on The News’ Pompey Facebook page and portsmouth.co.uk.

Supporters have been putting their hands up and admitting they got it wrong in their assessment of Jamal Lowe’s performance before his two-goal haul against Fleetwood. Here’s a selection of those views.

• I was saying five minutes before he scored I would of taken him off. Looked like he was lacking confidence from he’s body language. Glad I was soooo wrong lol.

Keith Hall

• Yes a strange one, I never doubted his ability at all but he looked like he was struggling to do the role being asked of him. He’s definitely an attacker and not a defender, he can’t do what Evans does. But give him the ball, get him going forward and running at people then he will.

Lorraine Wells

• Funny that! I said at half- time I would have taken him off for Evans as Lowe looked clueless in the first half! But of course Jackett is the man in charge and knows his players Good on him

Dan Knight

• I personally would have dropped him as he seemed to have no confidence in front of goal. He was outstanding on the ball though. I’m so glad I was wrong haha.

Oliver Grand

• Before the game I said I’d have Evans, Naismith or Bennett over him and have him coming off the bench.

Daniel Friend

• Close was brilliant on Saturday kept it simple and stable. Deserves his opportunity. He was brilliant for U-23s last season. He was my man of the match.

Kane Willis

• Obviously all the plaudits are, quite rightly, going to Pitman and Lowe for their incredible, individual performance and all four outstanding goals!

But overall, a brilliant performance from everyone and great to see such a wonderful team spirit within the whole squad. So please keep it up!

Cath Absolom

• Second half was strong after they levelled. First half couldn’t see us scoring until Pitman’s brave header. Still a work in progress but think Jackett’s putting together a strong side. Would just like to get through a game without injury.

Darren Cook