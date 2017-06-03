Pompey fans: All you need to know about Jackett’s right-hand man Gallen

New Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is expected to name Joe Gallen as his assistant manager at Fratton Park.

Here’s all you need to know about the 44-year-old...

Gallen is the brother of former footballers Kevin and Steve.

During his career playing, the Hammersmith-born striker represented Watford, Exeter and Shrewsbury, before being forced to retire at just 26 because of a back injury.

After hanging up his boots, Gallen went to QPR as a youth coach.

He helped 15 centre of excellence players into first-team football. They included the late Ray Jones, who made 33 appearances for the Hoops and Dean Parrett, who was sold to Spurs for £2m in 2007.

Gallen then became assistant boss at Exeter before he teamed up with Jackett for the first time at Millwall.

The duo led the Lions to League One promotion in 2010 after beating Swindon 1-0 in the play-off final at Wembley.

After Jackett took charge at Wolves in May 2013, Gallen soon followed to Molineux.

Their partnership proved to be a winning formula again as they guided Wolves to the League One title.

They left finishing 14th in the 2015-16 season before taking the helm at Rotherham in October with the club rooted to the bottom of the Championship.

Jackett and Gallen left the New York Stadium after five games.