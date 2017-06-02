Pompey fans: All you need to know about Kenny Jackett

Kenny Jackett looks set to succeed Paul Cook as Pompey boss.

Here’s all you need to know about the 55-year-old’s career to date...

Kenny Jackett

Jackett spent his 10-year playing career with his boyhood club Watford and was at Vicarage Road during their pomp under Graham Taylor.

However, he was forced to retire in 1990 at the age of 28 because of a knee injury after making 428 appearances.

He also was capped 31 times for Wales.

Jackett went into coaching upon retiring and got his big break when he was appointed Watford boss in 1996.

However, he soon reverted to first-team coach in 1997 when Taylor retook the Vicarage Road helm.

Swansea was Jackett’s next role as a No1 when the club were in the fourth tier in April 2004.

After his first full season as boss, the Swans clinched automatic promotion on the final day of the season with a 1-0 victory against Bury.

Swansea surpassed expectations in League One and Jackett almost stewarded the club to back-to-back promotions – but his side lost to Barnsley on penalties in the play-off final.

He also brought silverware to the Liberty Stadium by capturing the Football League Trophy and the FAW Premier Cup.

Jackett left the Liberty Stadium in February 2007 by mutual consent with a win rate of 44.2 per cent.

Millwall were his next employers 10 months later. He guided them to a 17th-place finish after stepping in during the 2007-08 season.

During his first full campaign at the Den, Jackett worked his magic again and reached the play-off final.

However, he was on the wrong end of the result again at Wembley and the Lions were beaten 3-2 by Scunthorpe.

Things went according to plan 12 months later for Millwall in the 2009-10 season.

At the third time of trying, Jackett won a play-off final, with the Lions defeating Swindon 1-0.

Although there was no promotion to the Premier League, Jackett kept Millwall in the Championship until he left the club in 2013.

He also guided the London outfit to the FA Cup semi-final in 2013, but the Lions lost 2-0 to Wigan at Wembley.

Wolves quickly came calling for Jackett and he moved to Molineux just 24 days after leaving the Den.

He won his first league title of his career as Wolves ended the 2013-14 League One campaign with 103 points.

The Molineux side then missed out on a Championship play-off place by the skin of their teeth in 2015.

They finished seventh, level on points with Brentford and Ipswich, but goal difference proved to be the crucial factor.

The 2015-16 campaign was not as successful for Wolves but they still survived relegation with ease and finished 14th.

Jackett was dismissed from his post at Molineux to many people’s surprise with a win rate of 46 per cent – the best of his career.

His last manager’s job came at Rotherham last season.

Taking the helm from Alan Stubbs, Jackett lasted just five matches and 39 days before resigning.

Since then he has been working at the Spurs Academy.