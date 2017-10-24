Pompey fans at odds over goalkeeping contingency plan

Kenny Jackett has drawn up a goalkeeping contingency plan as Pompey await news on Luke McGee’s quad problem.

The Blues keeper had a scan yesterday to determine the extent of an injury picked up in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Luke McGee currently has a quad injury Picture: Joe Pepler

And Pompey won’t know until later this week whether the summer arrival from Spurs will be out of action for any period of time.

In the meantime Jackett has been weighing up the possibility of an emergency loan signing or promoting McGee’s understudy, Alex Bass, to the first team.

That left us wondering what Pompey fans thought of the situation.

We asked followers of our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News should Pompey promote Alex Bass to the first team or dip into the loan market?

Here’s what they had to say...

Shaun Essery

We Should have never got into this situation.

Another goalkeeper was so important to have as back-up, but we chose not to have one and we went with just Bass as back-up, who is nowhere near ready for League 1 so it’s bad management I’m afraid by Mr Jackett.

John Dalgleish

Inclined to agree with you but all forgiven Kenny if you pull a magic emergency loan out of the bag.

Sarah Powers

Bass deserves a chance! IMO having another keeper at the club would have been a waste of money, especially as the emergency loan can be actioned for keepers.

Wayne Leonard Stamp

No need for a loan Bass is more than ready to going in between the sticks,

I’m sure this is why Jackett never got a 3rd keeper cause he knows what ablities Bass has and I’m more than happy to see Bass given a chance only issue i have is our defence i dont believe it can protect Bass enough, thats where the issue is any decent keeper who has a poor defence in front of him will concede goals.

Teresa Moor

No brainer Loan market 100%, keepers are the most important position. No offence but Alex isn’t ready to go into league 1 right now.

Cath Absolom

Not very forward thinking for an experienced Professional Manager of your calibre, was it, Mr Jackett?.

But no doubt we’ve already got plenty of other scapegoats to blame when it all goes wrong!

But feel very sad that no-one is prepared to trust Alex.

As he’s only 19, & he’s never played in the first team yet, so how do we know what he’s capable of?.

As it’s not very good for the young lad’s confidence to hear no-one wants him. So let’s give him a chance, as he may prove everyone wrong!.

Marlon Neil

Play him. Otherwise what is the point in trying to develop him.

It’s a game that could possibly make or break him but without it he won’t ever improve.

What’s the worst that can happen? He makes an individual error or two that costs us the game. That’s happened loads of times already this season by outfield players.

Luke Hurren

I say both! Give Alex a crack but bring in a back up for him!

Lorraine Wells

Well Jackett might have known if he had bothered to play Bass in the Check-a-trade game?

John Seymour

Get Bass in goal. From what ive seen he looks better that the present keeper.

Matt Richardson

Loan, he might be better than Luke.

Bill Piggott

If necessary Alex Bass must be given his chance.

Failure to do so will have a bad effect on his confidence as he is bound to feel unwanted.

In pre-match warm ups he is always impressive, but Indo understand that a match situation is different.