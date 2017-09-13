Pompey fans call for reality check

Have your say

Members of the Fratton faithful have voiced their frustration at a stuttering start to Pompey’s League One campaign.

However, the majority are calling for calm and a sense of perspective as Kenny Jackett sets about moulding his Blues team.

Pompey suffered a 3-1 defeat at Northampton Town on Tuesday night, prompting many fans to take to social media and vent their frustration.

But while the Blues have only recorded two victories in seven league fixtures to date, most supporters are keeping the faith in the new boss.

Chris Dodd was shocked by the comments he read on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News.

He said: ‘People calling for Jackett’s head already, after half a dozen games? Seriously?

‘Are you the same people who thought we’d walk League One? I’d be happy to finish anywhere around mid-table.’

Robi Lee added: ‘Some of these comments on the manager and keeper having to go are ridiculous.

‘We are finding our feet in a higher league.

‘If by Christmas players like Lowe, Chaplin, Close and May have failed to take their chance, I’ve no doubt manager will make the right team choices.

‘Get real and give it a chance.’

And Kenny Ducttape Scott went on: ‘How can we please our fans?

‘Even if we were top of the league, we would still manage to find something to moan about.’

Harry Wood, also commenting on our Facebook page, acknowledged the shortcomings of the performance against the Cobblers.

But he is hopeful, given time, Jackett can address the problems and get his formula right.

Wood said: ‘The reason we lost to Northampton was lacklustre defending.

‘But let’s hope that improves under Kenny Jackett throughout the course of the season.

‘I’ll be remaining positive until the end.’

Much of the criticism aimed at Jackett has centred on his team selection, with many of last season’s League Two heroes being left on the bench or ommitted altogether.

Ray Layton said: ‘So we are chasing the game and he brings on Close in place of May, leaving Bennett and Naismith on the bench.

‘We will be in a relegation battle before long.’

Paul Edwards, meanwhile, reckons the new recruits have yet to step up, which has put undue pressure on Pompey’s young guns.

He said: ‘Unfortunately we have lost key players and haven’t replaced them with the same quality.

‘May and Close are not League One quality – not yet anyway.’

Lorraine Wells echoed his thoughts and added: ‘It’s going to be a frustrating season.

‘We are definitely not right in midfield. I would have Rose and Evans back in for Saturday at Fratton Park, where I expect us to win.’

On Saturday, Pompey welcome Fleetwood to Fratton Park (3pm).

Joanne Trueman added: ‘There’s a long way to go yet, no need to panic.’