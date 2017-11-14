Pompey fans choose their favourite crest design

Pompey fans have had their say on the club’s recently-released crest concepts.

Last week, the Blues unveiled six new designs as they look to revamp the current star and crescent badge – to protect the copyright of it going forward.

The News released a poll on portsmouth.co.uk to gauge engagement on which crest design is favoured by the Fratton faithful.

Of the 1,498 participants, 35 per cent of fans chose design concept three as their favourite.

Not far behind in second place was design concept two, which received 30 per cent of votes.

Nineteen per cent of respondents like design concept four the best, while design concept six – the anchor and sword design similar to in the 1980s – received nine per cent of votes.

Design concept one was favoured by five per cent of participants and design concept five collected the wooden spoon with just two per cent.

To have your say on the future of the Pompey crest, click here to take part in a club survey.