Pompey fans chuffed as Evans extends contract

Pompey fans are delighted Gareth Evans has signed a new two-year deal at Fratton Park.

Here’s some reaction from Blues fans from our Facebook page and our website.

There’s also discussion on where he should play next season...

WallyStreet - Really chuffed he’s signed. He was so consistent in the first season on the right of the attacking-midfield three. We missed his height when we played others. He’s very fit, seems unanimously to be the fastest player in the sprints (according to the others) and now can play full-back Good and important signing.

Aardvark74 - Great news! But please Paul Cook, sign a decent right-back so Evans can play in midfield. He is wasted at right-back!

Spencerc - Best player at the club in terms of attitude, work rate and humour!! Spot on, very happy!

Rainy73 - This is excellent news. I am a big fan of Evans. Hopefully, we will see him in his natural position next season.

BlueFan65 - Fantastic news, this is the signing I was hoping for, I’m really pleased he has won a new contract which he thoroughly deserves but would still like to see him in his favoured role.

Lorraine Wells - I’d like to see him play right midfield - where he should be!

Glenn Mcguiness - Evans should play in midfield