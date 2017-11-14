Pompey fans debate Hawkins’ best position

Have your say

Oli Hawkins’ best position for Pompey has been thrown into question.

Blues assistant manager Joe Gallen admitted he’s not sure where the 25-year-old’s best position lies.

That’s after the former Dagenham & Redbridge striker lined up again in the centre of defence in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Blackpool.

The 25-year-old has now started his past two Blues outings as part of Kenny Jackett’s back line.

As a result, Pompey fans have taken to our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk to debate where Hawkins is best utilised.Here’s what they had to say...

As a striker he is bang average, but as a centre-back he could have a real future.

John Ellerton

I would convert him and play him instead of Burgess.

Louis Stephenson

Leave it as is. Use him when and where to suit.

I would hate to lose his services as a striker, he has the height that frightens defences.

Even if he doesn’t score, we need some real height in the box, and if you cannot get a replacement tall striker, it’s Status Quo for me.

Headlea Leate

On the balance of his appearances, I have to say that Oli probably does look a better centre-back than a forward!

WIth Jack Whatmough out, it does give us the option of playing with a back three if we want to switch formations.

If the combination of Pitman and Bennett/Naismith works well he could also be a super-sub and being either a striker or a centre-back will allow Kenny Jackett to have more options on the bench?

My big worry, though, is that he’s being touted as a centre-back as we may loose Clarke in January!

Paul Mellon

There’s no debate to be had! He signed as a striker.

Decent defensive cover, yes, but this is just the start of the ‘Hawkins can replace Clarke in January’ talk.

You don’t sign up for an Audi and drive off in a BMW.

He adds something extra in attack. Let him play where he wants to play!

Luke Hurren

I agree, he is ok cover but he’s a forward.

Richard Sims

He must only be used as a centre back in a dire emergency

Michael Stephenson