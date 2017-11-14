Pompey fans debate Hawkins’ best position

Oli Hawkins’ best position for Pompey has been thrown into question.
Blues assistant manager Joe Gallen admitted he’s not sure where the 25-year-old’s best position lies.
That’s after the former Dagenham & Redbridge striker lined up again in the centre of defence in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Blackpool.
The 25-year-old has now started his past two Blues outings as part of Kenny Jackett’s back line.
As a result, Pompey fans have taken to our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk to debate where Hawkins is best utilised.Here’s what they had to say...
As a striker he is bang average, but as a centre-back he could have a real future.
John Ellerton
I would convert him and play him instead of Burgess.
Louis Stephenson
Leave it as is. Use him when and where to suit.
I would hate to lose his services as a striker, he has the height that frightens defences.
Even if he doesn’t score, we need some real height in the box, and if you cannot get a replacement tall striker, it’s Status Quo for me.
Headlea Leate
On the balance of his appearances, I have to say that Oli probably does look a better centre-back than a forward!
WIth Jack Whatmough out, it does give us the option of playing with a back three if we want to switch formations.
If the combination of Pitman and Bennett/Naismith works well he could also be a super-sub and being either a striker or a centre-back will allow Kenny Jackett to have more options on the bench?
My big worry, though, is that he’s being touted as a centre-back as we may loose Clarke in January!
Paul Mellon
There’s no debate to be had! He signed as a striker.
Decent defensive cover, yes, but this is just the start of the ‘Hawkins can replace Clarke in January’ talk.
You don’t sign up for an Audi and drive off in a BMW.
He adds something extra in attack. Let him play where he wants to play!
Luke Hurren
I agree, he is ok cover but he’s a forward.
Richard Sims
He must only be used as a centre back in a dire emergency
Michael Stephenson