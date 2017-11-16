Pompey fans debate if Clarke should remain at left-back

Joe Gallen has no fears Matt Clarke can continue at left-back.

The defender was shifted into the role in Pompey’s 3-2 win at Blackpool on Saturday, with Oli Hawkins slotting in at centre-back.

Although it’s unlikely to be permanent, assistant boss Gallen feels Clarke can do a job in the problem position.

Michael Raby

Just playing him is right position and get signed up to long-term contract and get Michael Eisner to put his hand in pocket and get proper left back in January!

Cath Absolom

If it means we stand a better chance of keeping him beyond the end of the season, then great!

But where does that leave Haunstrup & Donohue now?

As Haunstrup only signed a new one year contract in the summer, with the option of a further year at the end of the season.

While Donohue only joined the club on a two-year contract a few months ago, with the option of a third year after that.

So really hope it works out, as it may be a waste of financial resources and leave us in a very awkward position, if Clarke suddenly decides to move on, and we decide to terminate their contracts too early.

Shawn Woodward

Bring Brandon in at left-back keep Oli centre-back Kennedy for Bennett, Naismith behind Pitman

Ron Johnson

Not sure about Clark at left back as he has proved himself alongside Burgess to be a good defender in the back left central position.

Alan Childs

I do prefer a settled back four, as we had last season. On Saturday, we had a centre forward at centre back and a centre back at left back, whilst a proper left back (Haunstrup) wasn’t in the squad.

Also Gareth Evans was playing at right back, thus meaning this was the first time such a back four had played together in that format.

Fortunately, we won on the day but that’s not to say it will always be successful.

Of course, injuries and suspensions, have prevented KJ fielding a regular back four but, once he has decided on his first choice full backs, to accompany Burgess & Clarke in the middle, we should see more consistent displays and results.

Peter Walsh

Not sure Thompson can play at left back - would prefer we had a natural left-footer in that position - so either Haunstrup or Clarke.