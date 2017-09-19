Pompey fans debate if Roberts was treated wrongly by Jackett

Gary Roberts has lifted the lid on his Pompey exit.

The attacker believes Kenny Jackett showed him a lack of respect in his final weeks at Fratton Park.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News members of the Fratton faithful have been debating whether Roberts – a key member of the Blues team who captured the League Two title – was treated wrongly by Jackett.

Here’s what they had to say...

Shaun Nicholls

No, he was treated the same way many managers treat players that don’t fit into their plans. Was he kicking off to Paul Cook when he did the same?

KJ wanted a younger squad, Gary would be third choice in his position behind Brett Pitman and Kal Naismith.

Darren Box

There’s a way of treating people so yes it could have been dealt with better. But some people don’t like the confrontation.

Andy Cain

Yes he was! Jackett was bang out of order!

Alan Chandler

End of the day if Jackett didn’t fancy him, that’s his right as the manager.

He was honest with Roberts, though I do find it a little disrespectful that Roberts wasn’t allowed to train with the first team before his departure.

But lets move on, Roberts got a decent move and I wish him well.

Scutties Dan

Roberts has been in football long enough to know every manager has their own ideas, Personally I would have liked him to stay. For the two seasons he was here, he gave 110% and was great with the fans before and during the game, good luck to him I wish him well.

Jamie Richardson

I love Roberts but like he says I don’t think its personal. The manager wanted to get the age of the squad down which has been clear in his dealings.

I don’t like the way Roberts was treated but I think its just a way of ‘encouraging’ the player to get a move out of the club.

Michael Clifton

Cook done the same with James Dunne, Matt Tubbs, Adam McGurk and Kal Naismith.

Lorraine Wells

Yes, as was Baker and now Rose!

Neil Mcknight

His legs have gone. Lowe is a much better option.