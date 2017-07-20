Pompey fans decide best modern-era midfielder

Have your say

Lassana Diarra is the greatest Pompey player of the modern era.

That’s the definitive verdict of Blues fans, following our online poll at portsmouth.co.uk

Sports writer, Jordan Cross, stated the case for Andres D’Alessandro to be considered the top player of recent times in his column this week.

But Diarra was the emphatic choice of readers with over 1,000 votes registered since 8pm last night.

The Frenchman picked up a sizeable 44 per cent of the total with Croat ace Robert Prosinecki second (24 per cent).

Division One title-winning captain, Paul Merson, finished third with 12 per cent of the vote.

Pedro Mendes (six per cent), D’Alessandro (four per cent) and Sulley Muntari (three per cent) were other choices among fans.