Pompey fans delighted by deadline-day recruitment

Yesterday’s transfer deadline day proved to be one of the most eventful at Pompey for some time.

The Blues secured Cardiff duo Stuart O’Keefe and Matty Kennedy on season-long loans, striker Ollie Hawkins from Dagenham & Redbridge on a three-year deal and left-back Damien McCrory on loan from Burton until January.

Meanwhile, Tom Davies departed for Coventry, Nicke Kabamba has joined Colchester until January while Carl Baker and Michael Smith had their contracts mutually terminated – with the latter subsequently joining Bury.

We gauged the opinion from followers of our Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News and comments from portsmouth.co.uk to see if the Fratton faithful are pleased with Kenny Jackett’s business.

Here’s what they had to say...

Robi Lee

Brilliant day. Kenny had his targets and seems to have got who he feels will improve the squad. Much-needed additions in areas that needed improving just a back-up keeper could have been handy.

Confident we should be able to compete better at this level now – Pitman, Donohue, McGee, Thompson, McCory, O’Keefe, Kennedy, Hawkins

That’s seven additions shame we lost Tareiq Holmes-Dennis to injury but good competition for places now.

Nigel Oliver

Seems to be good business. The right ones left, we hung on to the good ones and strengthened when we needed to. Promising.

Michael Clifton

Great chance for Kabamba to prove himself in the Football League,Hopefully he rips up League Two and comes back here in January full of it.

Nathaniel James

Amazing work from Mark Catlin! We are so so lucky to have him at our football club .. Oozes class

Marc Taylor

Good luck Nicke, play hard and show why you should be the team from January.

Lyndsay Hall

Hawkins is what we need, players who want to be here and are proud to play in a Pompey shirt. A good addition.

John Gratwick

Thank you Carl Baker its sad to see you go one of our most loyal players, good luck in the future.

Edward Walton

Well done Mark, Kenny and the rest of the team I am sure there was a lot of hard work and planning during this hectic period.

I am sure we are more equipped to operate successfully in this new league as a result. Good luck to the team and new players in our quest.

Andrew Baker

Loans or permanent transfers... does it really matter? A loan player can always be sent back if things don’t work out quite as expected, whereas the permanent player has to be paid for his full contract.

With the ludicrous money being spent in the Premier League on players that nobody’s ever heard of, I’d much rather take a look before you commit.

A very good days business if you ask me. We’ve strengthened in all the places that we needed to and look to have a better balanced squad now.