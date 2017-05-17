Pompey fans discuss Lalkovic’s future

After we spoke to the Inverness Courier’s Jamie Durent on how Milan Lalkovic’s loan spell at Ross County went, Pompey fans have been sharing their opinion on the winger.

We asked our Facebook followers if Lalkovic can play his part in League One next season and there was plenty of healthy debate...

- Antoni Maxwell: Let’s be honest, most of us fans thought Kal Naismith was garbage and couldn’t even get a squad number. He was transfer listed and surplus to requirements.

Now look, he was easily our best player this season, so everyone deserves a chance.

It depends on Lalkovic’s attitude and willingness to prove himself. He’s decent, got pace. Just got to work hard.

- Ian Staples: I saw him play a couple of times. Looks a good player. Kyle Bennett, Naismith and Lalkovic. Great attacking three!

- Michael Raby: Totally, he’s got skills and able to score goals, just needs regular games.

- Dave Stevens: Good to keep a strong squad.

- Paul Smith: Good player but quite similar to Bennett. Don’t see both of them playing in the same starting line-up.

- Gez Johns: Squad player at best.

- Gary Magee: Not convinced!

