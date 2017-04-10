Pompey fans flocking to savour season’s finale

Pompey fans are flocking to roar their team onto promotion as the season reaches its finale.

The sold out signs have already been hung out in Fratton Park home sections ahead of visits from Plymouth and Cheltenham.

The arrival of Cambridge United (April 22) is also heading for a full house in terms of Blues followers.

Meanwhile, Pompey are closing in on 4,000 tickets sold for the Easter Monday trip to Notts County.

Tickets for the remaining game at Mansfield do not go on sale until next week, with the visitors allocated 1,500 seats.

Currently eight points clear with five matches remaining, Paul Cook’s men are locked in on automatic promotion.

And ticket sales reflect how the Fratton faithful are determined not to miss a minute of a potentially glorious end to the campaign.

Fratton Park’s biggest crowd remains the opening day fixture against Carlisle United.

That generated an attendance of 17,570, with 481 away followers.

Friday’s clash with Plymouth could well surpass that figure, with the second-placed visitors this afternoon selling out their 2,600 allocation.

On Monday, Cook’s men travel to Meadow Lane with 3,950 tickets so far snapped up.

Notts County have already handed over a second allocation of 2,200 seats, increasing the total potential away crowd to 4,100.

For the Fratton clash with Cambridge, so far 16,453 home seats have been taken. A section of the Milton end may also be opened up should the U’s fail to dispose of their 500 allocation.

The last day fixture with Cheltenham is a home sell-out, with the visitors handed a 500 allocation.