Pompey fans gutted Holmes-Dennis ruled out for lengthy spell

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines.

The Huddersfield Town loanee damaged his knee on his Pompey debut in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Rochdale and will see a specialist on Friday.

However, initial thoughts are the left-back will be out for three to four months.

And Blues fans on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk have admitted they’re gutted Holmes-Dennis will be in the sickroom for some time.

Here’s what they had to say...

Derek Trapp

Gutted for the lad he looked a good player.

Paul Rixon

Holmes-Dennis was by far the best player in pre-season and up until his injury. A real loss.

Chunky43

Well, it’s not ideal but we have Drew Talbot who could play there and we have Brandon Haunstrup who did well at Cardiff.

We also have Kal Naismith who did a job there last season but if he plays we need to go three at the back.

STUMPYS4141

Haunstrup is a very unlucky lad, he played exceptionally well at Cardiff considering the lack of match practice but again this season he will be at best on the bench.

We need a system in place where our youngsters get regular games.

Husekleep

I actually thought Talbot’s performance improved significantly when he switched to left-back on Saturday.

Gareth Evans is comfortable at right-back, Nathan Thompson is reportedly returning to fitness and we have cover in the form of Haunstrup and Tom Davies – perhaps a loan deal is most appropriate with an optional extension in January if Holmes-Dennis is still unavailable?

Man in Black

I’ve no doubt Haunstrup is ready but, unfortunately, if Kenny Jackett gets someone else in it won’t be to sit on the bench.