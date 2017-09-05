Pompey fans have say on Hawkins challenge

The debate has been fierce on The News’ Pompey Facebook page and portsmouth.co.uk.

Supporters have been having their say on Rotherham defender Michael Ihiekwe’s challenge on Oliver Hawkins. Here’s a selection of those views.

• There’s very little consistency with referees. How can Lowe get a straight red for pulling out of a high challenge and their defender, who thinks he’s the karate kid, get away with what he did?

The ref was a disgrace against Rotherham. I’ve never seen a team pull on opposition players shirts and arms as much as they did on Sunday.

Chris Dodd

• Happens anywhere else on the pitch I guarantee that it’s a free-kick. Dangerous play.

Mark Archer

• From no matter which angle you see it - mine at the back of the Fratton End, it was a stonewall penalty. It looked a red card for an elbow by Darren Potter one minute later. Gavin Ward was dire down here last season and the same again on Sunday.

Brett Anderson

• Was it a penalty? No, kicking someone in the head is lawful, what a stupid question no doubt about it. Let’s hope the next ref we have does not have registered blind written on his birth certificate.

Tom Clark

• It was a penalty. The referee was poor and the fourth official should have awarded the penalty. We should not have to rely on officials to carry out their duties effectively. We missed several opportunities to put this contest out of reach and we didn’t.

David Whitfield

• I was at the game and was furious that the referee seemed to see that and awarded nothing! The standard of refereeing in this league and league two needs to be improved.

Luke Olverman

• Matty Kennedy’s a class act. Was Plymouth’s best player when they visited last season and can be a very important player for Pompey.

Exactly the quality we need to stabilise in League One and push for the Championship. Make it permanent.

Adrian Wardle

• Given that we want to crowbar Evans, Bennett, Naismith, Lowe and Kennedy into the first team, it’s hard to see that a wing-back system suits our personnel.

Dave Stevens